At least eight members of a family were killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The victims, including five women and two children, were travelling from Sawari Bazaar to Shahi area when their vehicle plunged into a ravine after its brakes failed near Chagharzai’s Pandir area, according to police. Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the hospital.