CM approves Sar Sabz Punjab, Khushhal Kashtkaar program

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took a revolutionary step for the development of agriculture and welfare of farmers in the province. She approved “Sar Sabz Punjab…Khushhal Kashtkaar (Green Punjab…Prosperous Farmers) Programme, while chairing a special meeting on the development of agriculture sector in the province. Madam Chief Minister gave in-principle approval to start multiple schemes in this regard. These schemes include pavement of watercourses, farm mechanisation, focus on research & development to introduce best quality seeds, and the provision of solar tube wells to the farmers.

Under the “Pavement of Water Courses Programme, initially 1200 water courses will be paved with a cost of Rs 10 billion. Madam Chief Minister directed to pave and rehabilitate all water courses in Punjab in next 05 years.

Under the farm mechanisation Programme, 56 types of agricultural machinery along with 1000 laser levelers will be purchased at a cost of Rs 02 billion in 3 months, and will be given to the farmers on 60% subsidy. Under the 2-year mechanization plan, 23,000 agricultural implements and 2,280 laser land levelers will be given to farmers at a cost of Rs 13.4 billion.

Under the Solar Tube Well Project, farmers with a land holding of up to 25 acres will be provided with the solar systems in two years.

Earlier, Secretary Agriculture gave a detailed briefing on various projects for the uplift of agriculture sector. He presented a plan to increase seed production from 4 lakh tonnes to 6 lakh tonnes. The proposal to cultivate soybean seed on one lakh acre area in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad was also discussed in the meeting. Moreover, Madam Chief Minister was briefed that there is 30 to 37 percent tax and duty on the import of high-tech agricultural machinery. She ensured to approach the federal government to get these taxes and duties waived off on the import of high-tech machinery for the development of agriculture in the province. She also agreed to contact the federal government to exempt the rice straw shredder machine from tax to control smog and prevent crop residue burning.

Secretary agriculture also briefed the Chief Minister that Pakistan needs 29 million tonnes of wheat, Punjab produces 26 million tonnes. However, 12% wheat yield and 18% rice yield have decreased due to manual sowing.

Madam Chief Minister was also apprised that In Pakistan, 1.75 million tons of seeds are required annually for the cultivation of various crops. However, due to the unavailability of sufficient quality of seeds in the country, seeds worth Rs 50 billion are imported annually for the purpose.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, MPA Sania Ashiq, Secretaries Agriculture, Finance, President Bank of Punjab and other senior officers concerned attended the meeting.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting to review Mines & Minerals Department projects in which it was decided to lodge a case before NAB regarding illegal allotment of Pink Rock Salt. It was agreed on the proposal to impose a ban on the export of Pink Rock Salt in raw form along with establishing a value added industry from the revenue accrued from the Pink Rock Salt. CM directed to formulate a comprehensive plan of Pink Rock Salt value added product adding that the usage of latest technology should be employed in order to overcome corruption in the Mines & Minerals Department. Maryam Nawaz sought a comprehensive plan to launch raw iron mining project in Chiniot within seven days and accorded approval of funds worth Rs.25 crores to initiate labour welfare projects of the Mines & Minerals Department. She stated that international investors would also be invited in the auction process of mines adding that we would not let selling of national assets at a low price and the auction process would only be undertaken through open auction means. CM maintained, “We would generate opportunities for the international investors and would also bring foreign direct investment in the province. Funds for 18 development schemes of Mines & Minerals Department would be provided as well.” CM ordered to undertake prompt steps for the recovery of Rs.4 billion arrears from the contractors who excavated lime stone from the Margalla Hills and also sought a plan to increase income of Mines & Minerals Department. CM directed the Mines & Minerals Department to ensure implementation on the laws for the safety of labourers working in the mines.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz visited Shamke Bhattian Basic Health Unit upgradation pilot project. The Shamke Bhattian BHU upgradation pilot project has been completed in 8 days. CM inspected every section of BHU after undergoing upgradation. Maryam Nawaz reviewed front desk, waiting room, wards, nursing counter, doctor’s office and store. CM was informed about the patient’s on-line registration system. She communication with the doctors, staff members, patients and inquired about the latest situation. She also inspected the residences located at the rear side of the hospital and directed to upgrade the dilapidated residences. CM underscored, “Bringing improvements and reforms in the health sector is our foremost priority. Availability of doctors and staff should be ensured in every hospital.”

“Complete SL-3 project at the earliest,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her early morning visit to Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project. She also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for the construction of Ring Road SL4. SL-4 will be constructed from Maraka to Sharqpur Interchange M3.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the entire Ring Road from Ada Plot to Maraka Multan Road. She said,”Ring Road Southern Loop-3 will make it easier for the public to travel.” She directed to plant local saplings at Lahore Ring Road Interchange on Multan Road.

Earlier, Madam Chief Minister was briefed that both sides of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 are 8.8 kilometers long. Traffic coming from South Punjab will be able to reach destination without passing through the city.

Provincial Minister for C&W Sohaib Ahmed Malik, Former Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Chief Secretary, Secretary C&W, Commissioner, FWO authorities and other relevant officers were present at the venue.