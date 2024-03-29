Best performers in Punjab Police get awards

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has encouraged the officers and personnel of Lahore Police who have performed excellent during duty with commendation certificates. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave letters of appreciation to SP Iqbal Town division Akhlaq ullah Tarar, SP Sadar Division Sidra Khan, ASP Chung Kamil Mushtaq, ASP Raiwind Shah Rukh Khan, ASP Gulshan Ravi Circle, Ahmad Nasrullah Malik, DSP Township Iftikhar Warya and SDPO Muslim Town Atif Meraj, while SHOs of Green Town, Nawab Town, Satu Katla, Raiwind, Johar Town and Wahdat Colony Police Stations and officers and personnel included in the team were awarded with CC-I Certificate by IGP Punjab.

Police team led by SP Iqbal Town division Akhlaq ullah Tarar exposed and arrested the accused involved in the fraudulent network of removal of kidneys. The gang traps and entices the simple people of the locality and gets their kidneys removed through their co- accused surgeons after shifting the victims to hospital. A police team led by ASP Gulshan Ravi Circle Ahmad Nasrullah Malik arrested a two-member gang of culprits involved in snatching the money from citizens coming out from the banks. Four police teams under the leadership of SP Sadar division played a prominent role in crime control, tracing of robbery/ murder cases and transfer of police station to special initiative protocol in record time. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that due to the tireless efforts of these four police teams, there was a 45% improvement in the graph of serious crimes in the Sadar Division and a 42% improvement in the comparative assessment of 15 call data with last year. Police teams brought to justice various dangerous criminals and successfully traced out 02-robbery with murder incidents.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while appreciating the performance of SPs Iqbal Town and Sadar Division gave the task of further improving the crime control and providing the best services to the citizens. IGP Punjab directed that intelligence-based targeted operations should be accelerated to eliminate organized crime. IG Punjab directed that strict actions should be continued under zero tolerance to prevent crimes related to women and children and the accused involved in gender crimes should be given strict punishments. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the ongoing campaign to eradicate drugs and prevent kite flying should be made more effective with hard work and the culprits involved in the disgusting and dangerous business should be severely punished. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that encouraging officers and personnel with excellent performance is a good tradition of Punjab Police which will be continued in the future as well.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded Gallantry Award to SHO Raiwind Lahore Inspector Abrar Haider. Inspector Abrar Haider was honored with the Gallantry Award at a function held at the Central Police Office. Inspector Abrar Haider’s family specially participated in the ceremony.

Inspector Abrar Haider was awarded the gallantry award for his exemplary display of bravery and devotion in the line of duty. Inspector Abrar Haider carried out the mission of suppressing dangerous culprits wanted in serious crimes with professionalism. Last year, in the private housing society of Raiwind, Lahore, criminals snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint, injured civilians by firing, Inspector Abrar Haider on patrol duty fought the criminals bravely. After the exchange of fire, one of the criminal was arrested in an injured state, and the other was killed with the gunshots wounds inflicted by his own accomplices. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the excellent performance of Inspector Abrar Haider. IG Punjab directed to perform the duties with same enthusiasm to eradicate crimes and provide services to the citizens.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police’s campaign against metal strings and kite flying is going on uninterruptedly as a result of which more than 100 law breakers have been arrested last day as well. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police teams are also installing protective wire guards on motorcycles of citizens across the province.

The spokesman of Punjab Police said that during the last 24 hours, more than 100 cases were registered against the accused from across the province, and 110 accused were arrested. 35250 kites, 622 spinning string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that during the last 31 days, 3328 cases were registered in the entire province including Lahore. Police teams arrested 3461 accused from across the province. 212881 kites and 14514 spinning string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Separately, Punjab Police’s crackdown is continuing to arrest dangerous criminals who have escaped abroad, in this regard, the team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala arrested another dangerous proclaimed offender from Kuwait, wanted in a murder case. After which the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has increased to 25.

Spokesman of Punjab Police said that the proclaimed offender Iftikhar Ali shot and killed a citizen in Lala Musa area of Gujarat last year. The culprit later went into hiding and fled abroad. Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol and arrested the accused. After fulfilling the legal requirements, the proclaimed offender has been extradited from Kuwait. At the airport, Gujarat police took the Iftikhar Ali into its custody.