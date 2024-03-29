Plea filed against Rana Sana Ullah in Karachi

A plea has been filed to register case against former interior minister, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Rana Sana Ullah in Karachi.

According to the details, the session judge south Karachi heard the plea against Rana Sana Ullah. Session judge issued notice to sub-police complaint cell and station house officer and sought the response from parties till March 30.

Applicant stated that Rana Sana Ullah threatened to murder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder Imran Khan on March 25, 2023.