Chinese companies overseeing operations have temporarily halted work on the Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha dams



The civil work at Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Dams has been halted temporarily by Chinese companies overseeing operations due to security concerns. This decision comes in the wake of a recent terror attack in Shangla, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives, including five Chinese engineers working on the Dasu Dam. The attack occurred when an explosive-laden vehicle targeted their bus on the Karakoram Highway in the Bisham area.As a result of these security issues, approximately 991 Chinese engineers working on both projects have been affected, with local staff instructed to stay home until further notice. Specifically, 741 Chinese and 6,000 locals were working on the 4,320 MW Dasu Dam in District Upper Kohistan, while around 500 Chinese nationals were engaged in the Diamer-Bhasha Dam (DBD). The work suspension has not affected the ongoing construction of the Mohmand Dam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Chinese engineers are still actively involved.Despite these setbacks, officials like GM Nazakat Hussain from the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project expressed hope for a return to normalcy in a few days, anticipating the resumption of work and the return of Chinese employees. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam, once completed, is expected to generate 4,800 MW of electricity through hydropower, showcasing the significance of these projects for energy production in the region.