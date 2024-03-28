Onic & Careem sign MoU to forge strategic alliance



Islamabad, March 28, 2024: Onic, the new digital telco brand in Pakistan and Careem, the leading ride-hailing platform in Pakistan, are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster a strategic partnership to build a digital ecosystem for respective consumers in the country.

The MoU was signed by Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head, OnicPakistan, and Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing, Careem Pakistan, in the presence of Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G. The ceremony marks the beginning of a collaborative journey between Onic and Careem that aims to combine expertise of both the brands to deliver innovatively enhanced customer experiences.

Speaking at the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, emphasized Onic‘s commitment to prioritizing the needs of the Pakistani people. He stated, “Onic is dedicated to a larger vision for our customers, positioning itself as the forefront digital telco brand with a challenger mindset. We aspire to redefine the current landscape in Pakistan.” Highlighting the significance of the collaboration with Careem, Hatem added, “Our partnership with Careem marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards leveraging technology for positive change. Together, we will enhance the digital sphere in Pakistan, offering customers an all-encompassing platform for their lifestyle requirements. Not only this, Onic is evolving into a holistic solution provider through its innovative app that will create convenience and ease for its customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing, Careem Pakistan, said, “We are extremely excited to join forces with Onic to drive innovation and shape the future of digital lifestyle within the country. This strategic partnership is in alignment with our purpose of simplifying and improving the lives of people as well as our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our customers.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Onic as the company is expanding its footprint in the digital telecommunications landscape. Together, we are committed to driving forward technological advancements that empower communities and transform the way people connect and commute in Pakistan. Ends

About Onic: Onic is a pioneering digital telecom brand operating in Pakistan. It was created through a strategic collaboration between DTMS Pakistan and PTML and launched in 2023. Committed to delivering innovative digital telecom solutions, Onic aims to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape in Pakistan by offering cutting-edge services and unparalleled customer experiences. With a focus on reliability, affordability, and technological advancement, Onicstrives to empower individuals and businesses alike, facilitating seamless connectivity and communication in an increasingly digital world.