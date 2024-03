The Federal Cabinet approved the inclusion of 24 names in the ECL

The Federal Cabinet gave its approval through circulation on the summary of the Ministry of Interior.

PTI leader Babar Awan’s name was approved to be removed from ECL.

Babar Awan’s name was added to the ECL in December 2023 due to the Al Qadir Trust case.

The Federal Cabinet gave its approval in light of the recommendations of the Sub-Committee on ECL.