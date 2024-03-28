ECP rejects plea of recounting in NA-148

Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected plea of recounting in NA-148. According to the details, ECP issued a detailed verdict of recounting in NA-148. It is stated in the written verdict that in accordance with the report of returning officer the elections held according to the law. The results of NA-148 have organized in the presence of defeated candidates. The recounting case in NA-148 is not solid. ECP said that if the applicant approached to tribunal and tribunal considered it appropriate then the recounting plea can be approved. President Supreme court bar Shehzad Shaukat appeared from Yusuf Raza Gilani’s side in election commission. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Ahmed Hussain Dehar had pleaded to recount in NA-148 the constituency of Multan.