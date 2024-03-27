President BOP Zafar Masood elected as Chairman PBA

Bank of Punjab (BOP) President Zafar Masood has been elected as the Chairman of Pakistan Banks Association (PBA).

According to the statement issued by the Pakistan Banks Association, the position of Chairman PBA was vacant after Muhammad Aurangzeb became the Federal Minister.

Zafar Masood was serving as Senior Vice Chairman PBA until now, Faisal Bank President Yousuf Hussain Senior has been appointed as Vice Chairman PBA. MD City Bank Pakistan Ahmed Khan Bozai has been appointed as Vice Chairman PBA. The statement issued said that the PBA is confident that the new leadership will continue its work effectively. PBA will continue to build relationships with key stakeholders including the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other banks. The PBA statement said that the new leadership will continue to enhance technology, compliance and financial inclusion, while the new leadership will focus on financing projects important to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Pakistan. The PBA acknowledges Mohammad Aurangzeb’s efforts as chairman, the statement said.