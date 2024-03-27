Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui welcome baby girl

Pakistani showbiz industry star Zara Noor Abbas and her husband Asad Siddiqui announced the birth of their daughter. The parents have formally named the newborn baby Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui, on their Instagram page. They have requested fans to remember her in prayers. “Alhamdulillah we announce ourselves as Amma and Abba to the most beautiful baby girl in the world Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui. While we are busy going gaga over her, please remember us in your prayers,” wrote the Badshah Begum actor in her reel, which she signed off on behalf of both new parents as “Zara & Asad”. Zara’s post received over 43,000 likes in less than 30 minutes and admirers and followers were quick to send their prayers and congrats in the comments section. Zara and Asad’s rainbow baby comes after the couple’s harrowing loss of their stillborn Aurangzeb in 2021. The new parents are yet to share a photo of their new baby daughter.