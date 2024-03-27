A hearing will be held tomorrow on the request to increase the price of electricity for one month

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will tomorrow hear the request of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) to increase the price of electricity by Rs 4.99 per unit for 1 month.The request has been submitted for February fuel price adjustment.Due to the increase in electricity, including GST, there will be an additional burden of more than 40 billion rupees on the consumers.According to CPPA, 6 billion 876 million units of electricity were sold in February, 24.77% of electricity was generated from water in February.According to the Central Power Purchasing Agency, 13.94 percent of electricity was generated from local coal and 1.89 percent from imported coal.CPPA also reported that 11.04 percent of electricity was generated from gas, 20.33 percent from LNG and 23.29 percent from nuclear fuel in February.