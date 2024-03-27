Embezzlement Fiasco: What would Imran Khan do?

Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan have become the latest names from the PTI to make headlines in not just Pakistan but all over the world. In the recent past, their names were being attached with huge fanfare, often associated with fundraising and promotional activities. Their names sprang to the limelight in the wake of a ruthless campaign to get Pakistan sanctioned by the US as they tried to make a case in front of the IMF, urging it to stop aid to Pakistan. However, bizarre revelations have shed light on their involvement in controversial activities that have raised concerns within the political landscape of Pakistan.

One of the primary issues surrounding the duo pertains to the misappropriation of party funds; totalling $2 million. The funds, meant for the advancement and support of the PTI’s political agenda, were allegedly diverted towards personal gains and self-promotion. If media sources are to be believed, they received money from three rich Pakistani Americans in the name of Imran Khan, but to date, no subsequent documentation has been submitted as to what really happened to the money. In addition to over $1.8 million, they also got donations from over a dozen professional doctors, engineers and IT experts who supported PTI. This misuse of donations not only reflects a breach of trust within the party but also raises questions about financial transparency and accountability.

In addition to the mishandling of party funds, Burki and Khan have been linked to the engagement of lobbying firms for their interests. These firms, known for their ability to influence decision-makers and shape public opinion, were reportedly utilized to further their individualistic agendas, rather than serving the party’s objectives. This practice not only undermines the principles of democratic governance but also raises concerns about the extent of external influence on the party’s internal affairs.

Even before the embezzlement raised its ugly head, Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan were being accused of orchestrating campaigns in the United States under the banner of Imran Khan, the prominent leader of PTI, without paying any attention to its ramifications for the rest of the country. These campaigns, purportedly aimed at promoting Imran Khan’s vision and garnering support from the Pakistani diaspora, have come under scrutiny for their ulterior motives. There were many who questioned who could claim to be a true patriot in the same breath as tarnishing nearly every institution and branch of the state in other countries. May it be raising slogans in Washington, organising deplorable campaigns outside IMF offices or forcing the good old PR exercises to arm-twist US senators and legislators to hop aboard social media and smear egg over the credibility of Pakistan, this use of Imran Khan’s name to further personal interests not only tarnishes the party’s reputation but also undermines the authenticity of the campaigns themselves. The campaign was particularly active in the first three months of the ongoing year with an emphasis on influencing general elections in Pakistan and running a campaign against Pakistan’s armed forces.

The allegations that centre around Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan regarding the misuse of $2 million donations, engagement with lobbying firms, and manipulation of USA campaigns in Imran Khan’s name raise serious concerns about ethical conduct and accountability within the political sphere. Ensuring transparency, integrity, and commitment to the larger public good is not just a moral obligation, but a necessary step towards building a truly democratic society. As political leaders and party members, it is our responsibility to prioritize these fundamental values above all else, and work tirelessly towards creating a better future for all.

The need for stringent oversight mechanisms and adherence to ethical standards is paramount to ensure the credibility and trustworthiness of political parties and their representatives. If the PTI actually believed in the long list of holier-than-thou mantras it routinely raises, the party leadership would draw a line and officially distance itself from the wrongdoings of the two individuals. Of course, it is easier said than done because both, when operating in the US on behalf of Aleema Khan to manage NAMAL University donations, introduced themselves as spokespersons of Khan and leaders of PTI. Both kept posting videos on Twitter with US Senators, enjoying their falsely concocted allegations against Pakistani institutions. If today, Mr Khan and his team decide to call them out on what they have done in the past and help the law enforcement agencies take strict action against them, their supporters might wonder which version of the Tabdeeli icon should they believe. You should have looked before you leapt, Mr Khan. Looked before you leapt.

The writer is a freelance columnist.