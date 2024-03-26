Bitcoin surges to $71,045 as bulls roar

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish on Tuesday, with the market capitalization gaining 5.7 percent to reach $2.82 trillion. As of 1250 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, jumped to $71,045 with an increase of 6 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $1.397 trillion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 12.3 percent down in the past seven days. Throughout March, Bitcoin has shown a pattern of reaching new highs followed by healthy corrections, although the reason for the recent rally is uncertain. The next resistance level for Bitcoin is at $73,882, with the previous support level far behind at $65,234.