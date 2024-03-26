Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 27, 2024


Pakistan seeks Chinese Investment in energy sector, CPEC ventures

News Desk

Pakistan is actively pursuing Chinese investment opportunities to fortify bilateral ties and fuel economic growth, said Aslam Chaudhary Economic Minister here at the Pakistani Embassy. Addressing a seminar titled “CPEC and Trade & Investment Opportunities in Pakistan” at the China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), Aslam Chaudhary said that the energy sector emerges as a key area for investment with the government’s focus on renewable energy sources. Pakistan has vast untapped potential in hydropower, wind, and solar energy, presenting lucrative investment opportunities, he added.

 

Submit a Comment