DRAP building inaugurated at PM Health Complex

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & coordination Iftikhar Ali Shallwani officially inaugurated the upgraded Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) building located within the PM Health Complex in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

The Secretary was warmly welcomed by CEO DRAP Mr. Asim Rauf along with other officials. During the briefing, Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani was informed in detail about the advancements and features of the newly upgraded building. Notably, he was apprised that the facility is powered entirely by solar energy. Secretary commended this eco-friendly initiative and stressed the importance of environmentally conscious practices in all aspects of development. Following the inauguration ceremony, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani conducted a thorough inspection of the various office facilities housed within the building.