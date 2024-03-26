Six drug pushers arrested in Muridke

On the instructions of DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat, Police Station City Muridke SHO Wali Hasan Pasha during a special operation against drug dealers arrested 6 alleged drug dealers and seized more than four kilograms of drugs from their possession. And exported 50 liters of local liquor. Cases have been registered against the accused and they have been sent to jail.

Under the supervision of DSP Tahir Siddiq Malik, Shafiq Butt, Iftikhar, Usman, Shahram, Waleed and Toqeer etc. were detained during the operation against the drug dealers of City Police and a total of four kilograms and fifty grams were seized from them. Drugs while 50 liters of indigenous liquor have been exported and registered separate cases.

SHO, taking further action, arrested the Asif inter-district dacoit gang and recovered Rs. 4 lac and 15 thousand from them. SHO have taken During the action against the kite flyers, city police seized kites worth lakhs of rupees and arrested the accused and locked them up in custody.

Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Ali, Assistant Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Bhatti and Falak Sher have started further operations in the areas of Hadoke, Mohalla Sheikhan and Basra Colony etc. The police are of the opinion that strict operations will continue against those who cause disturbance in the society and make the safety of people’s lives and property uncertain.