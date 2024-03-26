Memon seeks UK investment in Sindh transport sector

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney called on Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon in Karachi.

During the meeting, Pakistan-UK bilateral relations and their strengthening were discussed, with a commitment reiterated to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon briefed the British High Commission delegation on the performance of the Sindh government. He also informed the British High Commissioner about the achievements of his departments.

The British High Commissioner acknowledged the efforts of the Sindh government on public welfare projects. He also praised the dedicated pink bus service for women in Sindh, describing it as a commendable and enviable step by the government of Sindh.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon informed the British High Commission delegation that the Sindh government is working on several public welfare projects.

He invited foreign investors to invest in Pakistan, stating that Pakistan is a very suitable country for investment at this time. He urged foreign investors to consider investing in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh’s transport sector, assuring them of the Sindh government’s full support. Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presented gifts of traditional Sindhi Lungi and Sindh cap to the distinguished guests during the meeting.