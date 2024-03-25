Security forces kill 4 terrorists

Four terrorists were killed and a former government official martyred in operation of the security forces against extremists.

According to details, the armed forces, CTD and police conducted joint operation against militants in Kot Kundian area of Kulachi located at Dera-Tank border.

During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed while arms, explosives and other material were also recovered from their possession. A former director of agriculture department, Ahsanullah Gandapur was also martyred in fire exchange.