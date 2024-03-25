Sara Ali Khan regrets wrong choice of films

Sara Ali Khan, the talented actress of her generation, has been making waves in the Bollywood industry.

The daughter of actor parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, she has carved her path to success.

However, in a recent candid conversation with Film Companion, Sara opened up about her film choices and the impact they had on her career.

Sara candidly admitted that she made some hurried decisions when it came to choosing films.

She revealed that she quite literally forgot to use her brain during those moments. Instead of making calculated choices, she followed her heart, which sometimes led her astray.

Sara’s journey in the film industry began with her debut in Kedarnath, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Since then, she has been part of successful films like Simmba and is currently promoting Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. However, the pressure to maintain authenticity weighed heavily on her.

Sara’s honesty about her missteps serves as a valuable lesson for aspiring actors. She acknowledges that sometimes the brain needs to guide decisions, especially in an industry where authenticity matters.

As she reflects on her journey, she emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between heart and mind.