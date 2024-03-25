Pakistan Celebrates 23rd March Day: Honoring Excellence and Pride of Pakistan 2024

Pakistan marked its historic 23rd March Day, commemorating the Lahore Resolution of 1940, the nation resonates with pride and patriotism. Amidst the festivities and remembrances, the Inter-Services Public Relations has taken a distinctive initiative to honor the exemplary accomplishments of young Pakistanis who have excelled in various spheres.

To recognise the efforts and remarkable achievements of young individuals they were recognised as Pride of Pakistan 2024. These individuals have not only scaled the heights of success in their respective fields but have also ardently represented the true essence and potential of Pakistan on the global stage.

Ramna Saeed, a young journalist, has earned the esteemed title of Pride of Pakistan 2024 for her unwavering dedication to combatting sexual harassment against women. Her commitment to this cause was recognized in 2022 when she was honored with the prestigious Diana Award, which celebrates young individuals who demonstrate exceptional efforts in improving their communities. Named in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award acknowledges Ramna’s advocacy against sexual harassment, alongside her impactful social action and humanitarian efforts.

Furthermore, Ramna has represented Pakistan as a cultural ambassador in the United States, showcasing the rich diversity and talent of her homeland. Additionally, she is the visionary founder of She Leads Pakistan, a community-based organization focused on empowering young women and fostering leadership skills to promote a more equitable and inclusive society.

In her journalistic pursuits, Ramna shines a light on pressing issues such as gender-based discrimination, women’s empowerment, freedom of expression, and human rights. Through her insightful storytelling, she amplifies marginalized voices and champions meaningful societal change.

Azima Dhanjee and Arhum Ishtiaq have both been honored as Pride of Pakistan 2024 for their efforts for deaf community. Azima, is a Child of Deaf Adult (CODA), the Co-founder and CEO of ConnectHear, a Board Member of the Social Enterprise World Forum (SEWF). She graduated from the Institute of Business Administration in 2020 and has received recognition for her work in publications such as Forbes and Pioneers Post, in addition to being a recipient of the Diana Award.

Arhum Ishtiaq has been featured in TechJuice’s 25 under 25 list, serves as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of ConnectHear. He is also a recipient of the Diana Award and is highly skilled in machine learning.

Faizan Sameer, the visionary behind Football Factory Pakistan, has been honored as the Pride of Pakistan 2024 for his tireless efforts in fostering the growth of football in the country. As the sole Pakistani graduate of the UEFA Academy’s Certificate of Football Management program, Faizan has demonstrated a deep-seated commitment to advancing football development.

His exceptional dedication to this cause was further underscored by his distinction in this highly competitive program, conducted in collaboration with the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. With only 35 participants selected worldwide each year, Faizan’s achievement highlights his unwavering pursuit of excellence in football management.

Driven by his passion, Faizan envisions a future where Pakistan’s national team competes on the grand stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Mr. Taimoor Siddiqui was also honored as the Pride of Pakistan 2024 on March 23rd. Hailing from Hyderabad, Pakistan, he is a dynamic figure in the realm of international development and climate action.

He’s the founder and CEO of Project Clean-Green, Taimoor leads a youth-driven initiative recognized globally for its impact on Transformative Climate Education and sustainable development. His advocacy and activism for climate action have empowered communities at the grassroots level, particularly young girls.

Taimoor has represented Pakistan as a youth delegate, earning accolades for his climate activism. He has been honored with several awards and has presented his work and policy recommendations in diverse international climate conferences and amplified the voices of those affected by climate change.

Sister Zeph, is a renowned expert in women’s education, a champion of children’s rights, and a dedicated community leader promoting interfaith harmony, was honored with the Pride of Pakistan 2024 recognition on March 23rd. Her commitment to uplifting marginalized communities has garnered international acclaim, making her the first Pakistani recipient of the prestigious Global Teacher Prize from the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO and Dubai Cares. This latest accolade further acknowledges Sister Zeph’s exceptional contributions to her community.