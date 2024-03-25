55 illegal gas connections disconnected

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has intensified its crackdown across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. The company disconnected a total of 55 illegal gas connections and levied fines exceeding Rs. 13 lakh. In Lahore, two connections were identified for illegal gas usage, along with two connections utilizing compressors, all of which were promptly disconnected. Similarly, in Sheikhupura, eight connections found to be tampering with regulations were disconnected, with fines totaling Rs. 12,000 imposed. The regional team in Multan disconnected four connections for illegal gas usage and five connections for compressor use, resulting in fines of Rs. 1 lakh 16 thousand. Stricter measures were taken in Peshawar/Karak, where 30 connections were disconnected due to various violations, with fines exceeding Rs. 10 lakh. In Sahiwal, two connections were disconnected for unauthorized gas use, while in Faisalabad, two connections faced disconnection, with additional fines of Rs. 1 lakh 63 thousand imposed. These ongoing operations by SNGPL aim to curb gas theft and ensure compliance with regulations across the mentioned regions.