First lunar eclipse of 2024 today

The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will be observed tomorrow (March 25). However, this lunar eclipse will not be witnessed in Pakistan and least shadow of the earth will cover the moon. The said lunar eclipse also known as Penumbral Lunar Eclipse don’t cover major portion of moon but fades it light slightly. The lunar eclipse will be witnessed in United States, major countries of Europe, Australia, Africa, Northern and Eastern Asia but Pakistan and India would not observe it. The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse would start 9:53 am on March 25, reach to extreme at 12:12 noon and would end at 2:32 pm with duration of 4:40 hours. The second lunar eclipse of the year would be observed on September 17, 2024.