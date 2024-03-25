Gullu Butt passes away

Gullu Butt, the infamous baton-wielding man caught vandalising property during violence in Model Town in 2014, passed away in Lahore on Sunday, his family said.

He was suffering from a prolonged illness for the past four to five months, according to media reports. Shahid Aziz aka Gullu Butt was accused of rowdyism, obstructing public servants in the discharge of official duties, and smashing private vehicles with a club outside Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town on June 17, 2014, when a heavy police contingent was engaged with protesting workers of Dr Tahirul Qadri. Police personnel had not stopped Butt from his illegal activities but rather acted as a silent spectator and facilitated him.