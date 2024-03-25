Mohammad Amir comes out of retirement for T20 World Cup

Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir took back his retirement decision on Sunday ahead of the T20 World Cup in June, a day after all-rounder Imad Wasim took a similar decision.

“After discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for the upcoming t20WC [ICC T20 World Cup],” he said in a post on X, formerly called Twitter, on Sunday.

The reversal of the decision comes more than three years after he announced his retirement, citing being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board management.

Several Pakistani cricketers, including former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, had criticised his decision and urged him to reconsider it as the cricket lovers supported him after returning to international cricket in 2016. In the post, he added that the board told him that his services were needed and he could still play for the side.

“I want [to] do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions,” he said, “donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be my greatest aspirations.”

Amir’s possible return was also discussed at the press conference earlier in the day.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the board while pointing to Mohammad Yousuf and Wahab Riaz would decide regarding the pacer’s future.