Naseem to showcase his talent in The Hundred

Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah’s exceptional talent has propelled him into the upper echelons of the highest-paid players in the recent player draft for England’s cricket tournament, The Hundred. Birmingham Phoenix has welcomed Naseem Shah into their lineup, securing his services for a substantial sum of 125,000 pounds. This milestone not only establishes Naseem Shah as the first Pakistani cricketer to command such a hefty price tag but also translates to an impressive 4.5 crore Pakistani rupees. The Hundred has also embraced other Pakistani cricket players. All-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have been recruited into the tournament. Trent Rockets have acquired Imad Wasim for a fee of 100,000 pounds, while Welsh Fire has secured Shaheen’s services for the same amount, marking his second consecutive season with the team, as per en.wenews.pk. Furthermore, Welsh Fire has retained the talents of Haris Rauf from the draft, while Manchester Originals have kept Usama Mir on board.