Aagha Ali opens up on separation rumours with Hina Altaf

Renowned actor-singer Aagha Ali opened up on rumours regarding the separation from Hina Altaf. In a recent interview, the ‘Matam’ actor said that “it’s been long since I hired a housekeeper. I had decided in 2022 that I don’t need a housekeeper as I cooked a beef Liam spaghetti yesterday after a long time which was delicious.”

Ali told the interviewer that it’s tough for him to manage his work and housekeeper both at the same time as “I live alone.”

He further said that once he hired a housekeeper who used to work for him 24 hours but that also didn’t work out for him as he also would need leaves from house chores, the ‘Arranged Marriage’ added.

His comments came after his cryptic caption with one of the recent three-picture galleries, which has all the attention of netizens, amid the separation rumours from his wife on social media.

In the caption of one of his posts, tagged with location stamp of Heraklion, Greece, Ali, in a seemingly rhyming fashion wrote, “Life in blues main confuseeee yun hokay, phir sochta hoon yar kuin halaat nai ok ! Phir ro kay, haan thoda ro kay dho Kay I get back to ma phone and say Confuse hokay, Chal koi Nai , main kalla nai, is jahan mein sab nay hi tou haan khaye hain Dhokay! It’s ok.”

His words has netizens wondering if its just an amusing text or has some hidden message.

Meanwhile, hawk-eyed social users have also pointed out that Ali and his wife, Altaf, has unfollowed each other from their official Instagram handles. Whereas, others were quick to defend that ‘Matam’ and ‘Arranged Marriage’ actor have always had zero followers on their accounts, followed by 6.7 million and 1.1 million Instagrammers respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aagha Ali married co-star Hina Altaf in May 2020.