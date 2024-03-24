Hania performs her first Umrah

Actor Hania Aamir, known for her roles in popular dramas like “Mere Humsafar” and “Ishqiya,” enjoys a massive fanbase in both Pakistan and India.

Hania is now making headlines as she jetted off to Saudi Arabia to perform her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan.?Sharing moments from her spiritual journey on her Instagram handle, Hania Aamir wrote, “blessed Friday. Alhamdulillah Day 11.”

Decked in a skin-coloured abaya, the actress radiated peace and tranquility as she posed within the sacred premises of Masjid al-Haram.

While her post received a plethora of likes and positive comments, it also garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

While some trolls targeted her, others came to her defence, emphasising that judgments should be left to Allah alone.

Beyond her acting career, Hania Aamir’s personal life often grabs media attention. Rumours linking her to Indian rapper Badshah and Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam have kept her in the limelight.