Nova City inaugurates grand mosque

Nova City Islamabad, in line with its vision to provide world class amenities to our esteemed customers achieved another mile stone and inaugurated its grand mosque Masjid – Afzaal by arranging a grand and blissful gathering for Jumma prayers which was attended by Ch. Junaid Afzaal Chairman Nova Group, Amir Saleem CEO Nova Group along with well-known and respected dignitaries of Islamabad and surrounding. The grand mosque is a worthy addition and a marvel of architecture for the people of Islamabad. Speaking on the occasion Chairman Nova Group once again expressed his committement to provide modern and world class infrastructure to people of Pakistan. He said that he is focused on providing basic infrastructure to people planning to build homes in this project well ahead of time lines and is proud that along with mosque , the project has already delivered a world class school already functional along with sports complex , birds aviary and commercial projects.

Mazurd Khan , Chairman and founder of Pakistan Sweet home appreciated Chairman efforts and extended full support to the group and extended his well wishes. The Occasion was graced by Maulana Abbdul Jalil Leghari who led Jumma prayers and ended the event with special prayers for Nova Group and people of Pakistan.