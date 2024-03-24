FIA arrests fake bank statement issuer

FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi arrested an accused involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens for British visas.

The FIA team raided and arrested the accused on the complaint of the British High Commission in Islamabad. Zahid Hassan, the suspect was involved in issuing fake bank statements to citizens and the crime of visa fraud.

FIA has now launched an investigation into the matter. The UK recently announced significant changes to its visa policies, aiming to facilitate easier entry for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and Jordan.