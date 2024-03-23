Ayeza piques curiosity with enchanting stills

Noted actress Ayeza Khan knows how to mesmerise her fans, whether it be through her acting prowess or social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, the “Tootay Huway Per” star had a fresh series of snaps to once again leave the netizens awestruck.

In one of the photos, she is seen sitting in the car and posing in a striking way. She complimented her looks with makeup.

Fans were compelled to react because of her uber-cool snaps and penned their feedback by dropping plenty of comments and a variety of emoticons. One of the fans dropped heart emoticons to compliment the diva.

Due to her unwavering commitment to her profession, Ayeza Khan has amassed over 14 million followers on her Instagram handle.