Gauhar Khan reveals Zeehan’s face during Umrah

Indian actress Gauhar Khan, accompanied by her husband Zaid Darbar, unveiled their son Zeehan’s face to the world during their spiritual journey in Makkah to perform Umrah.

Gauhar shared a heartfelt moment by capturing her son’s image in front of the revered Kaaba Sharif.

This marks the first time the couple has shared their son’s picture on social media, symbolizing a significant moment of joy and spirituality for the family.

Just days prior, Gauhar Khan had graced the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque, capturing cherished memories shared on social media. Now, embarking on the pilgrimage to Makkah, the couple continues their spiritual journey, embracing the sacred atmosphere of Umrah.

This heartfelt gesture has resonated with fans, spreading positivity and blessings through the power of social media.