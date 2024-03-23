No compromise on sovereignty

President Asif Ali Zardari said on Saturday that Pakistan will not compromise on its sovereignty as the nation celebrated Pakistan Day.

Addressing the attendees of the annual military parade at Shakarparian Parade Ground in Islamabad, the president said Pakistan wants good relations with all its neighbours, adding that the nation is a peace-loving country and a responsible nuclear state.

He, however, reiterated that Pakistan and its armed forces are always ready to defend the country and respond to any aggression.

The president expressed Pakistan’s no-tolerance policy towards terrorism or any group aiming to destabilize the country.

The president added that the parade is a reminder of our unity, strength and pride, adding that the world community recognizes Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war on terrorism.

Zardari highlighted that the major reason for instability in the region was India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir where Kashmiris have been demanding their right to self-determination for the last 76 years.

Alluding to the challenges faced by the country, the president said that a democratic government is in place following the electoral exercise and that the responsibility now lays on the leadership to collectively address the challenges. The president also called upon all the political parties to set aside their political interests and work collectively for the country’s security and prosperity.

President Zardari, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, appealed to the international community to take measures to ensure that the killing of innocent Palestinian people including children and women is immediately halted.

He concluded by emphasizing that a ceasefire should be announced and a humanitarian corridor should be opened on a priority basis. The head of state maintained that Pakistan will continue to support the Palestinian people till the resolution of the Palestine issue as per their aspirations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked the nation to renew its firm resolve to follow the footsteps of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he said our forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.

The premier said we are completely cognizant of the serious challenges confronting the counrty including unemployment, inflation, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit and above all, the growing scourge of terrorism.

He assured of his commitment to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

The Pakistan armed forces displayed their strength and discipline during the parade. President Zardari attended the event as chief guest along with foreign dignitaries including the defence minister of Saudi Arabia, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, air and naval chiefs, federal ministers, members of the National Assembly and foreign ambassadors.

Troops of various units of the Pakistan Army presented a salute while fighter aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force including the JF-17, F-16 and Mirage performed an aerial demonstration.

The parade also featured a special cultural show where floats showcased the cultures of each province and also Pakistan’s progress in the defence sector. A change of guards ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of national poet Allama Iqbal. Special prayers were offered for the security and stability of the country.

Seminars, conferences and rallies are also organized on the occasion under the auspices of political and religious parties.