Constitution of steering committee to revamp country’s economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to constitute various committees with an aim to revamp economy is a positive step to boost country’s economic condition.

The Economic Coordination Committee will play a positive role in achieving the positive results to improve the economy of the country. According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will himself head these committees, is seriously considering to work for the economic betterment alongwith creation of employment opportunities for the youth. As per sources, the tax to GDP will be the top priority of the government for achieving its goals. The Finance Division will provide Secretarial support to the steering committee, which will monitor the implementation of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) reforms agenda plan.

In this connection, the prime minister is hopeful that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will work hard in restoring the country’s economic condition on positive direction. The Prime Minister has vowed to empower the Finance Minister in taking positive steps for the betterment of country’s economy. The sources further said that a tax policy board will be established under the chairmanship of Finance Minister for broadening the revenue. Prime Minister is taking full ownership of driving the economic agenda, which is the right thing to do In revitalising the country’s economy, the sources said.