President confers military awards

The President of Pakistan has been pleased to grant the Military awards to the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force. 1 Sitara-i-Basalat, 135 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 45 Imtiazi Asnad, 148 COAS Commendation Cards, 23 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 109 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 137 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) were awarded to officers and soldiers.

Following soldier has been conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat:

Sepoy Israr Muhammad, SSG.

Following officers and soldiers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Basalat:

Brig Mustafa Kamal (Shaheed), CMI, Lt Col Safdar Ali Khan, NLI, Maj Muhammad Jawad (Shaheed), FF, Maj Mian Abdullah Shah (Shaheed), Arty, Maj Saqib Hussain (Shaheed), Sigs, Capt Sagheer Abbas (Shaheed), AD, Sub Sikandar Ali (Shaheed), Punjab, Sub Asghar Ali (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sub Azhar Hussain (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), N/Sub Gul Sher (Shaheed), Arty, N/Sub Minhaz Ahmed Shakir (Shaheed), FF, N/Sub Sahib Khan (Shaheed), FF, N/Sub Qasim Khan (Shaheed), AK, N/Sub Taj Mir (Shaheed), AK, N/Sub Muhammad Zafaryab (Shaheed), EME, N/Sub Muhammad Asif Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Dfr Muhammad Zakar (Shaheed), AC, Hav Muhammad Ameer (Shaheed), Punjab, Hav Muhammad Anwar (Shaheed), Baloch, Hav Muhammad Azhar Iqbal (Shaheed), FF, Hav Muhammad Changaiz Chughtai (Shaheed), AK, Hav Ghulam Mehdi (Shaheed), NLI, Hav Umer Hayat (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Ferosh Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Saleem Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Zamin Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Hav Abdul Rahim (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Hav Rashid Mehmood (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Hav Nadeem Iqbal (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Hav Shadi Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Hav Muhammad Irfan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/Hav Saqib Mahmood (Shaheed), Engrs, NK Sajid Hussain (Shaheed), Arty, NK Muhammad Attique (Shaheed), Punjab, NK Rajjab Ali (Shaheed), Punjab, NK Javed Ali (Shaheed), Punjab, Nk Muhammad Ibrahim (Shaheed), FF, NK Zaheer Abbas (Shaheed), FF, NK Abid (Shaheed), FF, NK Muhammad Asad (Shaheed), FF, NK Muhammad Atif (Shaheed), AK, NK Maweez Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Hamayum Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Fazal Janan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Javed Iqbal (Shaheed), FC KP (S), NK Sher Muhammad (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), NK Baqir Ali (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), ALD Amin Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), ALD Waqar Ali (Shaheed), AC, ALD Muhammad Pannah (Shaheed), AC, L/Nk Muhammad Shahid (Shaheed), Engrs, L/Nk Taj Ali (Shaheed), FF, L/Nk Haleem Khan (Shaheed), AK, L/Nk Hazrat Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), L/Nk Shoaib Ali (Shaheed), FC KP(S), L/Nk Tella Jan (Shaheed), FC KP(S), L/Nk Miraj Ud Din (Shaheed), FC KP(S), L/Nk Muhammad Sadeq Amin (Shaheed), FC KP(S), L/Nk Ihsan Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FC KP(S), L/Nk Muhammad Sabir (Shaheed), FC KP(S), L/Nk Asghar Ali (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Muhammad Ibrahim (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Fareed Ullah Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Abdul Razzaq (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Muhammad Younas Khan (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Zahid Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Mubarak Shah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Abdul Rauf (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), L/Nk Abdul Manaf (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/Nk Abdul Qadeer (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/Nk Fahim Mushtaq (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), L/Nk Abdul Manan (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Swr Abid Hussain Khan (Shaheed), AC, Swr Muhammad Israr (Shaheed), AC, Swr Aijaz Ali (Shaheed), AC, Spr Asif Ali (Shaheed), Engrs, Sep Hamid Rasool (Shaheed), SSG, Sep Jawad Khan (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Saeed Ullah Shah (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Tanveer Ahmed (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Saleem Khan (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Imran Ullah (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Shamas Ur Rehman (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Saqib Ur Rehman (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Afzal Khan (Shaheed), Punjab, Sep Muhammad Waseem (Shaheed), Baloch, Sep Jehangir Khan (Shaheed), FF, Sep Muhammad Essa (Shaheed), FF, Sep Qayyum Javed (Shaheed), AK, Sep Raja Muhammad Zaheed Khan (Shaheed), AK, Sep Zia Alam (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Khizar Abbas (Shaheed), NLI, Sep Babar Ayoub (Shaheed), ASC, Sep Saeed Ahmed (Shaheed), ASC, Sep Nasir Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Hazrat Bilal (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Nauman Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Irshad Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Gul Rauf Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Naseem Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Nazir Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Rafi Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Alam (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Abid Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Gul Nawaz Khan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Syed Rajab Hussain (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Zaman (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Bismallah Jan (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Gul Raza (Shaheed), FC KP (S), Sep Basit Ali (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Naid Ullah (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Atta Ur Rehman (Shaheed), FC KP (N), Sep Haider Ali Bukhari (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Muhammad Imran (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Waheed Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Talal Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Inayat Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Husnain Ishtiaq (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Sajid Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Abdul Rasheed (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Zulfiqar Ali (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Irfan Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Sajjad Iqbal (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Asad Ali (Shaheed), FC Bln (S), Sep Mudassar Hameed (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Zaheer Ahmed (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Saeed Aslam (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Haq Nawaz (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Rehmat Ullah (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Sep Talha Jami (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), NCsE Shan Masih (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), NCsE Sabir Masih (Shaheed), FC Bln (N), Lt Cdr Naeem Ahmed Khan, Navy, Lt Cdr Imran Haider, Navy and Lt Cdr Badruddin Khilji, Navy.

Following officers and soldiers have been conferred with Imtiazi Sanad:

Brig Tauqir Anwar Khan, Punjab, Col Humayun Mujtaba, CMI, Lt Col Ali Ahmed, CMI, Lt Col Fahad Zaman, AC, Lt Col Syed Ali Moosa, EME, Maj Atif Razzaq Joyya, FF, Maj Umer Siddique, AK, Maj Salahud Din, FF, Maj Qaisar Nisar, AK, Maj Waqar Ul Hassan, AC, Capt Sardar Zargham Rahim, Punjab, Capt Sayad Ahmad, AC, Capt Muhammad Bilal, Baloch, Capt Ehsan Danish Abbasi, EME, Capt Waseem Ullah Khan, EME, SM Shah Muhammad Ali FC, Bln (N), N/Sub Shern Khan, FF, Hav Muhammad Usman (Shaheed), Punjab, Hav Muhammad Ijaz, FC KP (S), Up/Nk Sana Ullah, Engrs, Sep Syed Hammad Ali Shah, FF, Maj Syed Shahzad Babar, Avn, Maj Hassan Shafique Kayani, Avn, Maj Muhammad Uzair, Avn, Commander Atif Iqbal, Navy, Lt Commander Ali Raza, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Faizan, Navy, Lt Commander Naeem Ahmed, Navy, Squadron Leader Muhammad Khurram Khan, GD(P), Air Force, Squadron Leader Hamza Mirza, GD(P), Air Force, Group Captain Aizaz Farooq, Engg, Air Force, Group Captain Haroon Rasheed, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Faizan Ali, Engg, Air Force, Squadron Leader M Usman Ashraf, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Jamshed Iqbal, AD, Air Force, Wing Commander Salman Ul Haq, AD, Air Force, Wing Commander Aamir Sultan, AD, Air Force, Squadron Leader Syed Hassnat Hussain Shah, AD, Air Force, Squadron Leader Shah Fahad, AD, Air Force, Group Captain Ahmad Bilal, A&SD, Air Force, Squadron Leader Asif Jalil, A&SD, Air Force, Squadron Leader Khurram, IT, Air Force, Squadron Leader Touseef Iqbal Bhatti, IT, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Abdullah Maqbool, Edu, Air Force and Wing Commander Fakhr-Ul-Islam, Edu, Air Force.

Following officers and soldiers have been conferred with COAS Commendation Card:

Brig Zahid Ali Shah, Sind, Brig Muhammad Sajid Mahmood, Baloch, Col Hafiz Kashif Rashid, Punjab, Col Muhammad Siddique, HCA, Lt Col Adnan Hassan, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Jamal Khalid, Engrs, Lt Col Muhammad Saeed Tareen, CMI, Lt Col Farhan Rasheed, Sigs, Lt Col Balal Karim, CMI, Lt Col Imran Khan, CMI, Lt Col Nisar Hussain, CMI, Lt Col Qasim Zia Ghumman CMI, Lt Col Hamid Ali Khan, FF, Lt Col Shahryar Nasim Khan, Baloch, Lt Col Usman Humayun, ICTO, Lt Col Ajlaan Bin Mamoon, TSO, Lt Col Khurshid Ali Bangash, AMC Spec, Maj Muhammad Aadil Bukhari, Sigs, Maj Hamid Riaz, Avn, Maj Abdur Rauf Khalid, AD, Maj Mudassir Saleem Khan, CM?, Maj Muhammad Umar Khan, Sigs, Maj Umair Khan, AK, Maj Khalid Ahmad Bangash, Avn, Maj Omer Saeed, Arty, Maj Hammad Ul Hassan, ICTO, Maj Muhammad Tauseef Khan Khattak, FF, Maj Ahmed Khan Alyana, Avn, Maj Farrukh Rafique, CMI, Maj Raja Arslan Zafar, FF, Maj Adnan Mustafa, NLI, Maj Faisal Mehmood, EME, Maj Umar Waqas, Sigs, Maj Osama Bashir, Punjab, Maj Ali Akbar Azeem, CMI, Maj Syed Basit Haider, AK, Maj Ahsan Farooq, Baloch, Maj Ukasha Bin Asim, EME, Maj Raham Dad, FF, Maj Taimoor Khan, Baloch, Maj Ahmed Ahsen Pervaiz Khan, FF, Maj Muhammad Zeeshan Tariq, Punjab, Maj Ahsan Mumtaz, AK, Maj Waqas Zafar, Punjab, Maj Maaz Abdullah Khan, ICTO, Maj Muhammad Ammad, ICTO, Maj Osaf Ayaz Khan, EME, Maj Muhammad Abdullah Bin Arif, EME, Maj Asma Maroof, AFNS, Maj Samina Kousar (ISD), AFNS, Capt Masroor Ali, Arty, Capt Muhammad Haroon Tariq, FF, Capt Mahad Ali, Avn, Capt Muhammad Kamran Khan, Baloch, Capt Azhar Ud Din Akbar, FF, Capt Sami Ullah, FF, Capt Muhammad Mustafa Khan, AK, Capt Muhammad Nauman, Baloch, Capt Kamal Sajid, EME, Capt Hammad Bin Haseeb, FF, Capt Abdul Majeed, Baloch, Capt Muhammad Aftab Ashraf, FF, Capt Ali Waleed Awan, Punjab, Capt Muhammad Behram Baz Khan, AK, Capt Muhammad Taha Khan, FF, Capt Muhammad Zeeshan Mohiuddin, EME, Capt Muhammad Adnan Bashir, Sind, Capt Arslan Gohar, Punjab, Capt Muhammad Shahbaz Majeed, Arty, Lt Hasaan Akbar, FF, Lt Raja Hassan Raza, Punjab, Lt Muhammad Awais Usman, Punjab, Lt Humza Humayun, Sind, Sub Muhammad Abdul Qayyum, AK, Sub Khad Ali, FC KP (N), N/Sub Muhammad Ahmed, Arty, N/Sub Mohsin Akhtar Khan, Punjab, N/Sub Muddasar Sohail, Baloch, N/Sub Qader Nawaz, AK, N/Sub Mirbaz Khan, AK, N/Sub Asif Ali, AD, N/Sub Ijaz Ahmed, CMI, N/Sub Amir Ahmad Khan, FC KP (S), N/Sub Sufi Jan, FC KP (S), N/Sub Fazal Khaliq, FC KP (S), N/Sub Tasweer Nawaz Khan, FC Bln (N), Hav Manzoor Ahmed, Punjab, Hav Hamid Nawaz, Baloch, Hav Shaukat Ali Khan, FF, Hav Aziz Ur Rehman, Sind, Hav Muneeb Iqbal, SSG, Hav Tanveer Hussain, SSG, Hav Sabir Hussain, AD, Hav Muhammad Mudasir Raza Khan, CMI, Hav Muhammad iqbal, CMI, Hav Nadeem Abbas, CMI, Hav Shahid Khan, FC KP (S), Hav Muhammad Anis, FC Bln (N), L/Hav Aftab Ahmed, FF, Nk Muhammad Imran, Arty, Nk Naveed Hakim, Engrs, Nk Abdullah, SSG, Nk Ali Haider, SSG, Nk Muhammad Shahbaz, SSG, Nk Irfan Mehmood Bhatti, CMI, Nk Moeen Shah, FC KFP (N), Nk Muhammad Israr, FC KP (S), ALD Nadir Hussain, AC, L/Nk Sohail Jabran, Engrs, L/Nk Sami Ullah, Engrs, L/Nk Muhammad Nadeem, Baloch, L/Nk Umer Ijaz, Baloch, L/Nk Shahadat Ali, Baloch, L/Nk Sajjad Naseem, AK, L/Nk Waheed Ullah, SSG, L/Nk Qaiser Mehmood, SSG, L/Nk Sheraz Arshad, EME, L/Nk Suleman Hussain, FC KP (S), L/Nk Jamil Rahman, FC KP (S), L/NK Laiq Hussain, FC KP (S), L/Nk Muhammad Ayaz, FC KP (S), Swr Asif Hayat, AC, Spr Shaukat Ali, Engrs, Spr Taimoor Ahmed, Engrs, Sep Ali Haider, Punjab, Sep Abdul Rauf, Baloch, Sep Ahmed Mujtaba, SSG, Sep Zahid Wali, SSG, Sep Muhammad Nazir, SSG, Sep Karamat Ali, SSG, Sep Karam Ali, SSG, Sep Ubaid Shabbir, SSG, Sep Muhammad Yaseen, SSG, Sep Aqib Shahzad, SSG, Sep Ahmed UI Ddin, Sind, Sep Shah Muhammad, Sind, Sep Zaheer Ahmed, Sind, Sep Sajid Ullah, AK, Sep Waqar Hussain, AD, Sep Bait Ullah, FC KP (S), Sep Zubair Khan, FC KP (S), Sep Anwar Saeed, FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Khurram, FC KP (S), Sep Muhammad Tariq, FC KP (S), Sep Baid Ullah Jan, FC Bln (S), Sep Muhammad Wasim, FC Bln (N), Sep Idrees Khan, FC Bln (N), Mali Suhrab (Shaheed), FC KP (S).

Following officers have been conferred with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military):

Maj Gen Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar, TSO, Maj Gen Shahid Pervaiz, NLI, Maj Gen Muhammad Asim Khan, Arty, Maj Gen Nadeem Yousaf, Avn, Maj Gen Ghulam Muhammad, Arty, Maj Gen Noor Wali Khan, Baloch, Maj Gen Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, AK, Maj Gen Raja Muhammad Nadeem Ashraf, Arty, Maj Gen Naseem Anwer, FF, Maj Gen Umar Ahmad Shah, Sigs, Maj Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, Sigs, Maj Gen Adeel Haider Minhas, Sigs, Maj Gen Nadeem Fazal, TI(M), AMC Spec, Maj Gen Tahir Masood Ahmad, AMC Spec, Maj Gen Sohail Sabir, AMC Spec, Maj Gen Zaheer Akhtar, HCA, Maj Gen Mahmood Sultan, HCA, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, SI(M), Navy, Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood, SI(M), Navy, Rear Admiral Muhammad Hussain Sial, SI(M), Navy, Air Vice Marshal Nadeem Akhtar Khan, GD(P), Air Force, Air Vice Marshal S Fauad Masud Hatmi, GD(P), Air Force and Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar, GD(P), Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military):

Brig Imran Masood Kashfi, Punjab, Brig Muhammad Shareef, FF, Brig Saqib Ali Cheema, CMI, Brig Riffat Ali Khan, AK, Brig Shahid Mahmood, CMI, Brig Aamir Saleem, Arty, Brig Amir Shahzad Awan, Ord, Brig Tanveer Ahmad, Arty, Brig Waqas Zafar Raja, Punjab, Brig Amjad Iqbal, Sind, Brig Zia Riaz, Baloch, Brig Imran Ahmed Khan, Arty, Brig Aziz Ahmad, Arty, Brig Rehan Aqil Khan, Punjab, Brig Ahmad Fawad, Sind, Brig Muhammad Zaheer Akhtar, FF, Brig Obaid Ullah Anwar, T Bt, FF, Brig Shaharyar Saleem Khan, Arty, Brig Akhlaq Ahmad, AC, Brig Sohail Sabir, Ord, Brig Mohammad Tariq, FF, Brig Shaban Shafi, AC, Brig Muhammad Muneeb Sharif, Arty, Brig Salman Nazar, Punjab, Brig Sajid Majeed, AK, Brig Tahir Hafeez, AD, Brig Rehman Tahir, Arty, Brig Imran Kashif Chaudhry, Arty, Brig Ikram Ul Haque, FF, Brig Muhammad Awais Majeed, Arty, Brig Basharat Ali, Arty, Brig Asghar Ali Jatoi, NLI, Brig Suhail Abbas, AD, Brig Rashid Mehmood Malik, Arty, Brig Syed Nadir Hussain Shah, Punjab, Brig Ghulam Murtaza, FF, Brig Muhammad Umar, Arty, Brig Muhammad Ahsan, Punjab, Brig Abrar Akhtar Buttar, AC, Brig Nadeem Haider, Arty, Brig Muhammad Irfan Khan Lodhi, Engrs, Brig Rana Shaukat Shabbir, S Bt, FF, Brig Chaudhry Saeed Ullah, Punjab, Brig Munsoor Ahmad Javaid, Engrs, Brig Raja Shozab Majeed, AC, Brig Arif Moin Fakhruddin, T Bt, Arty, Brig Muhammad Moeen Arshad, Arty, Brig Ahsan Ul Haq Qazi, Avn, Brig Muhammad Bilal Yunus, Punjab, Brig Azhar Ali Tunio, Arty, Brig Khalid Iqbal Muzafar, Avn, Brig Muhammad Ameen Dharejo, AC, Brig Rekhman Kadir Khan, Sind, Brig Syed Iqbal Hussain, NLI, Col Khawar Mehmood, PhD, ICTO, Col Raja Balal Ahmed, NLI, Col Junaid Ahmed, Arty, Col Imran Ahmad, Engrs, Col Waheed Alam, Baloch, Col Muhammad Raza Ayub, Avn, Col Imran Khan, FF, Col Tariq Mahmood, Punjab, Col Khalid Ashraf, ASC, Col Muhammad Arshad Mustafa, Arty, Col Asim Saleem Khan, AD, Col Shafi Ullah Khan, S St, CMI, Col Ahmad Awais, AC, Col Rao Hameed Ur Rehman, CMI, Col Imran Ahmed, Arty, Col Muhammad Zeeshan Asghar Ch, Arty, Col Naeem Ullah, CMI, Col Muhammad Shabbar Ali Saeed, EME, Col Syed Muhammad Ali, Sigs, Col Abdul Saleem Alias Baboo, RV&FC, Col Amer Jadoon, HCA, Col Nayyar Ahmed, AMC Spec, Col Shahida Nusrat, AFNS, Commodore Raja Muhammad Nasir, Navy, Commodore Syed Muhammad Abbas Naqvi TI(M), Navy, Commodore Rashid Mahmood Sheikh, Navy, Commodore Jawad Haider Khawaja S Bt, TI(M), Navy, Commodore Tasawar Iqbal TI(M), Navy, Commodore Aamir Iqbal, Navy, Commodore Aamer Rasheed Malik, Navy, Commodore Rashid Nazir, Navy, Captain Jawad Malik, Navy, Captain M Zahid Zaheer, Navy, Captain Syed Atif Hussain Bukhari, Navy, Air Commodore Syed Fayyaz Mehboob, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Imran Aslam, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Hassan Afzal, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Adeel Shahab Qureshi, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Noman Ali Khan, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Syed Nabeel Masood, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Omair Ahmed Najmi, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Irfan Rasul Ghauri, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Mudassar Arshad Malhi, GD(P), Air Force, Air Commodore Riaz Alam Khan, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Farhan Masood Butt, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Muhammad Asif Iqbal, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Shahzad Saleem, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Syed Farrukh Ali, Engg, Air Force, Air Commodore Saqib Rahman, AD, Air Force, Air Commodore Azfar Khleeq, AD, Air Force, Air Commodore Kashif Akhtar Qureshi, Air Force, Air Commodore Sohail Imran Cheema, A&SD, Air Force, Group Captain Adnan Mahmood, A&SD, Air Force, Air Commodore Amir Raza, LOG, Air Force and Air Commodore Nafees Ahmed Cheema, JAG, Air Force.

Following officers have been conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military):

Lt Col Muhammad Sohail Aslam, Punjab, Lt Col Ahmer Nisar Satti, Sind, Lt Col Bilal Muhammad, AK, Lt Col Wajahat Ali Khan Utman, Punjab, Lt Col Malik Haider Ali, Avn, Lt Col Mazhar Hayat, Sigs, Lt Col Khurram Abbas, FF, Lt Col Sajjad Mohammad Khan, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Qasim Manzoor, FF, Lt Col Ijaz Ahmed, Arty, Lt Col Muzammil Ather, Ord, Lt Col Tariq Mahmood, Punjab, Lt Col Tallat Mahmood, Avn, Lt Col Faisal Malik, T Bt, Arty, Lt Col Zeeshan Asghar, Arty, Lt Col Faisal Nasim, ICTO, Lt Col Muhammad Fayyaz, AD, Lt Col Muhammad Yasir Iqbal, CMI, Lt Col Muhammad Ejaz, Baloch, Lt Col Khurrum Irfan, Ord, Lt Col Sikandar Hayat, AK, Lt Col Shahzad Iqbal, FF, Lt Col Umer Zeeshan, Arty, Lt Col Irfan Ali Khan, FF, Lt Col Niaz Hussain, Baloch, Lt Col Syed Asad Hussain Shah, Punjab, Lt Col Muhammad Jawad Hanif, Avn, Lt Col Nasir Saleem, Sigs, Lt Col Humayun Zubair Khan, PhD, Sigs, Lt Col Muhammad Mohsin Akhtar Malik, AC, Lt Col Usman Khurshid Khawaja, AK, Lt Col Umar Zaman, AC, Lt Col Rab Nawaz, AC, Lt Col Muhammad Asif Jamal, ASC, Lt Col Zaka Ullah Rahi, Avn, Lt Col Muhammad Farooq Hayat, Engrs, Lt Col Waqar Yahya, Engrs, Lt Col Asad Ali Mirza, Engrs, Lt Col Usman Pervaiz, Engrs, Lt Col Rizwan Zafar, Arty, Lt Col Awais Abdullah, Arty, Lt Col Syed Ali Raza Hasnain, AD, Lt Col Nasir Mehmood Malik, Sind, Lt Col Umar Farooq, NLI, Lt Col Muhammad Junaid Ather, Baloch, Lt Col Waqas Qureshi, AK, Lt Col Mudassar Mushtaq Mirza, AC, Lt Col Nokhaiz Maroof, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Tariq, Sind, Lt Col Aziz Ud Din, NLI, Lt Col Nasir Jan, ASC, Lt Col Akhtar Hussain, AK, Lt Col Tariq Rabbani, EME, Lt Col Kawan Iqbal, EME, Lt Col Junaid Ahmad, EME, Lt Col Uneeb Ahmad Khan, EME, Lt Col Shakoor Ahmed, Arty, Lt Col Muhammad Ali Raja, ICTO, Lt Col Usman Saif Cheema, Sigs, Lt Col Awais Khurshid, AD, Lt Col Sameer Saeed Janjua, Arty, Lt Col Faisal Shahzad Raja, Engrs, Lt Col Shahid Rasool, CMI, Lt Col Rizwan Aamir, Baloch, Lt Col Farooq Ijaz Tarar, Sind, Lt Col Atique Ur Rehman, AC, Lt Col Muhammad Shahid Khan, AEC, Lt Col Jawad Ahmed, AEC, Lt Col Rizwan Wadood, RV&FC, Lt Col Syed Ehtasham Haider Naqvi, AMC Spec, Lt Col Bushra Asmat, AFNS, Lt Col Nasim Akhtar, AFNS, Lt Col Zaib Un Nisa, AFNS, Lt Col Farah Diba, AFNS, Maj Kashif Siddique, GL, Maj Syed Ali Adil Naqvi, Avn, Maj Shahid Ashfaq, Arty, Maj Rizwan Raouf Malik, FF, Maj Atif Farooq, AC, Maj Dawood Saleem Choudhry, Sigs, Maj Muhammad Shuaib, ASC, Maj Mumtaz Ali, ASC, Maj Muhammad Zulfiqar, AD, Maj Nasir Ud Din, Engrs, Maj Inayat Ullah, AEC, Maj Khurram Sheraz, Avn, Maj Hassan Ali, Ord, Maj Adeel Ahmad Khan, Arty, Maj Abdul Rafay Khan, AC, Maj Talha Naik, Arty, Maj Mirza Hammad Ghazanfar Baig, Engrs, Maj Raja Bilal Hayat Janjua, Ord, Maj Muhammad Haroon Younus, EME, Maj Hammad Arif, EME, Maj Shujaat Zahir, RV&FC, Maj Mrs Zahida Parveen, AFNS, Maj Mrs Amtan Nasir, AFNS, Maj Mrs Bushra Bashir, AFNS, Maj Mrs Islam Bibi, AFNS, Maj Mrs Shamim Akhtar, AFNS, Maj Mrs Sajida Parveen, AFNS, Maj Nargis Bano, AFNS, Maj Mrs Farah Zaiba, AFNS, Maj Mrs Shahnaz Kousar, AFNS, Maj Mrs Nazia Amanullah, AFNS, Maj Mrs Sabiha Begum, AFNS, Commander Naveed Ahmed, Navy, Commander Hassan Ali Chauhan, Navy, Commander Babar Ibne Saleem, Navy, Commander Abdullah, Navy, Lt Commander Umair Hafeez, Navy, Lt Commander Waleed Arif, Navy, Lt Commander Shahnawaz Abbasi, Navy, Lt Commander Talha Naveed, Navy, Lt Commander Nazish Javid, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Naeem, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Ali Shah, Navy, Surg Lt Commander Mohsin Raza Khan, Navy, Lt Commander Muhammad Umar, Navy, Wing Commander Zeeshan Ali, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Farrukh Naveed, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Zahid Jamal, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Hasan Mahmood Siddiqui, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Usman Saeed, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Wajeeh Ullah Mian, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Earaj Jamal Tahir, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Umair Hassan, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Shamshair Abdullah Kayani, GD(P), Air Force, Wing Commander Tuaha Umair Nomani, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Shuja Ud Din, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Muhammad Zeeshan Iqbal Cheema, Engg, Air Force, Wing Commander Tofeeq Ahmed, AD, Air Force, Wing Commander Usman Aziz, AD, Air Force, Wing Commander Yasir Afaque, A&SD, Air Force, Squadron Leader Anis Safdar, A&SD, Air Force, Group Captain Waqar Ali Khan, Log, Air Force and Wing Commander Nadia Irum, Med, Air Force.