Pakistan Day reminds us to stay united: Azma Bukhari

Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Day is the day to reaffirm our pledge of allegiance to our dear motherland as this day reminds us to get united.

The state and the national affairs have the first and foremost importance regardless of political differences. The main objective of Pakistan Day is to propagate the Two-nation theory. Azma Bokhari in her special message on “Pakistan Day” underlined that the establishment of Pakistan guarantees complete religious, political and social liberation to all the citizens inhabiting it.

The federation and its federating units can jointly make Pakistan a strong and a stable country. The Pakistan Army is ranked among the most powerful and capable armies of the world. Azma Bokhari stated that no country holds qualms about the defence capabilities of Pakistan Army adding that Mian Nawaz Sharif has greatly strengthened the Pakistan Army in its defence capabilities and it can easily counter the aggression of any country with full force. The whole nation reposes its complete trust in the defence capabilities of its armed forces. Azma Bokhari underscored that every patriotic citizen of Pakistan is standing shoulder to shoulder with its valiant army in its fight against terrorism and extremism.