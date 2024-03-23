The Real Test

Although chatter on the street had suggested that a hung parliament would not sustain for long, not even the harshest critics had the confidence to predict this early of a crack. Differences have already developed between the premier and one of the most influential people on his team, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi.

Speculations abound about Mr Naqvi insisting on bringing his bureaucratic team to Islamabad while PM Shahbaz Sharif refuses to budge from his own preferences. Air has not yet been cleared even after Mr Naqvi called on his office in an attempt to settle the differences.

Meanwhile, things do not appear as rosy in the finance ministry. Reconstituting cabinet committees, the latest directive deprived the newly-minted finance minister of chairmanships in two pivotal committees. With him retaining the most crucial Economic Coordination Committee himself and appointing Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the head of the privatisation committee, scepticism hangs heavy as insiders suggest how party-wide resistance paved the path for a departure from the norm.

Seasoned politicians, especially after they have spent their entire lifetime in governance, should not be told how to run a smooth ship. As they themselves acknowledged in numerous speeches during the campaign season, the country cannot afford to suffer from yet another round of political upheaval. If Muhammad Aurangzeb is actually as promising of a unicorn as his credentials suggest, Islamabad should be giving him the clarity of mind and open space to make policies according to his own vision for Pakistan.

Considering how the caretaker setup dedicated almost its entire tenure to dealing with the white elephants in the least painful manner, the related committee should ideally be retained under the finance minister’s watch. The same freedom in policy-making applies to the rest of the cabinet. If the former CM can defend his portfolio choices, he should not have to face unnecessary resistance.

We, at Daily Times, often ask our politicians to find the courage within to resolve their grievances between themselves as that alone could resolve most of our crises. The same sanity could also help those who have been chosen to stand at the wheel. *