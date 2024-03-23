No Cross-Border Attacks

Shahbaz Sharif’s recent declaration regarding Pakistan’s stance on terrorism originating from Afghanistan highlights the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty amidst escalating external threats. The Prime Minister’s unequivocal message signifies a departure from the usual inclination for calm borders, indicating a firm resolve to take decisive action against any entity threatening Pakistan’s stability and security.

The issue of cross-border terrorism has been a long-standing concern for Pakistan, with the continuous influx of militants and weapons from neighbouring countries posing a significant security challenge. Tension has risen between Pakistan and Afghanistan ever since the Taliban government seized power in 2021. Islamabad claims that hostile armed groups carry out regular attacks from across the border.

There has been a perpetual emphasis on the interim government to cut its ties with militant organisations active in Pakistan, which operate under a sense of impunity, thanks to headquarters stationed across borders. Between visits by the foreign ministry and exchange of views with the religious elite, Islamabad has used literally every trick in the playbook to establish a collaboration.

Despite repeated calls for Kabul to exercise restraint and cooperate in combatting terrorism, the response from Afghan authorities has been largely inadequate, compelling Pakistan to adopt a proactive approach to protect its interests.

In the face of recent provocations and skirmishes along the Afghan frontier, Pakistan has demonstrated a measured response, prioritizing calm and caution to prevent further destabilization of the region. This calculated approach underscores Pakistan’s commitment to peace and security, even in the midst of external aggression.

Mr Shahbaz Sharif hit the bull’s eye when he thundered, “Not, any more.” Can any sovereign country on the face of this earth allow its neighbours to treat its property as a laboratory and its citizens as helpless mice?

In the recent past, Pakistan’s retaliatory measures, such as the counter-strikes against Iran in response to border provocations, serve as a stark reminder of the country’s readiness to defend its sovereignty and deal with any attempts to disrupt its peace and stability. While Pakistan remains open to peaceful coexistence with its neighbours, it also possesses the capacity to respond strategically to external threats, safeguarding its national interests and protecting its citizens from harm.

There was enough to pay heed to in the much-talked-about Abhinandan episode where its soldiers gave a clear message to friends and enemies: they were not to be taken lightly.

However, despite the government’s efforts to contain terrorism and maintain security, the surge in militant activities has led to a significant increase in violence-related casualties and injuries.

With the number of terror attacks and counter-terror operations reaching a six-year high, there is a pressing need to address the root causes of terrorism and garner international support in effectively combating this global menace.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s strong stance against external threats underscores the gravity of the security challenges facing Pakistan. While words are essential in conveying determination and resolve, concrete actions are imperative in translating rhetoric into tangible outcomes.

Protecting the people and upholding the country’s sovereignty in the face of evolving security dynamics is a formidable task that requires the collective support and collaboration of all stakeholders.

In conclusion, the recent attack on Gwadar serves as a sombre reminder of the ever-present security threats confronting Pakistan. It underscores the imperative of unified efforts in addressing security challenges and reinforcing the nation’s resilience against external provocations. As Pakistan navigates through these turbulent times, a cohesive approach grounded in decisive action and international cooperation remains paramount in safeguarding the country’s interests and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The writer is a freelance columnist.