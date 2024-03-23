Usurpers Enter Dead-End Street

“Nalay Chor nalay Chataar” translates to “being a thief and being defiant about it.”

It truly reflects the Pakistani political landscape. The focal point is the fake results announced by evil incarnate ECP. The participants of backroom manipulations may not be clear. However, the executioners are etched in memories. Lead actor is ECP Raja Sikander Sultan. I exposed his attempted escape as High Commissioner to Canada in my previous article. In my feedback thus far no formal approach has been made to the Canadian Government.

Depriving PTI of its election symbol, turning a blind eye to the brutal suppression of their electoral candidates and ignoring fraudulent results are part of his “achievements.”

Medical experts opine that certain viruses thrive only in darkness. They die the moment they are exposed to sunlight. Thus, it is crucial to shine powerful headlamps on these misdeeds that have derailed human rights and democracy in Pakistan. The recent US Congressional hearing is a huge step forward.

The contents of the briefing are well known as they make their rounds on social media. However, there is a need to highlight the efforts that went into making it a reality. US Congress does not take up matters out of thin air. It requires relentless, persistent and dedicated efforts spread over months if not years.

There is no love lost between Afghans and the US. Pakistan has to work with the US for a joint strategy for Afghanistan.

We must recognize the dedication of Pakistani Americans that has shed light on this lethal virus of grievous injustice being meted out to Pakistani voters. The perpetrators of these criminal activities are squirming using false media narratives spun by their subservient media.

US Congressional hearings resonate around the world. This legislative arm of the US Government controls the law-making and policies of the USA. To get a hearing on this forum requires a Herculean task of lobbying/convincing enough Congress members to create a critical mass.

IK has once again emerged as a game changer. Pakistan is no longer a collection of 250 million individuals, it is now a nation welded together by belief and shared goals. Getting the attention of the most powerful body in the world through Pakistani Americans was inspired by IK’s vision of Pakistan.

There are very important takeaways from this nearly one-and-a-half-hour proceedings. 1. Donald Lu was called out by the audience. However, he admitted to meeting with the Pakistani Ambassador. Minutes of this meeting formed the basis of the Cipher sent to the Foreign Office. 2. He acknowledged there was election fraud requiring credible investigation. 3. Participants agreed that the PTI was denied freedom of assembly, freedom of speech and basic rights. 4. Media suppression and internet failure were blatant interference with free choice. 5. The Vote count was interrupted and the compilation of election results was flawed. 6. Lu suggested constituency-wise inquiry; doubtful results should lead to re-elections. 7. Failure to rectify these wrongs would impede US-Pak relations.

Congressmen Greg Casar, Pfluger and other members gave powerful speeches condemning unfair elections, rampant arrests, military trials, and Transnational suppression. The US Ambassador was advised to meet IK in jail like his meetings with other politicians. PTI’s is a reality that cannot be ignored. There may be no immediate results; however, there is an important underlying message. Since the fifties, Americans always preferred to deal with Army Generals through whom they could control the people. When that capability ends, they drop these dictators like a hot brick.

Take the case of the Shah of Iran, Marcos of the Philippines, Pinochet of Chile, Suharto of Indonesia and many more. IK rules the hearts and minds of Pakistanis; your brute force and Maryam/ Shahbaz dramatics will fail you. Acknowledge the power of the ballots and undo the wrongs.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada.The writer can be followed on twitter @HafeezKhanPU