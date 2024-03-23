Gandapur vows to continue struggle for justice

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Saturday said that it is our collective duty to take the country out of problems and take it on the path of development. ‘We will continue to fight for justice, equality, transparency and the rule of law in the country’.

In a special message on the occasion of March 23, Ali Amin Gandapur stated that the establishment of Pakistan is undoubtedly the result of the long struggle, tireless work and great sacrifices of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He added that today we pay homage to the day and night struggle of our ancestors and their sacrifices for the establishment of the dear country.

Ali Amin further said that today requires us to play our role for the survival, security and stability of our country.

He continued to say that there is a need to play a role in making Pakistan a great and truly Islamic welfare state, our forefathers made the establishment of Pakistan possible through mutual agreement and unity.