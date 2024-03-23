

28 incidents of rape and violence against women reported in Lahore during 3 days

28 incidents of rape and violence against women reported in Lahore during 3 days

28 incidents of rape and violence against women have been reported in Lahore during 3 days, a female university student was raped by a classmate in Nawab Town.

According to the police, a woman was raped on the pretense of a job in Hangarwal, the girl was seduced and raped in Manawan. 4 women were sexually assaulted in 3 days.

In Harbanspora, the in-laws tortured the daughter-in-law for not fulfilling the dowry requirement, in Sanda, the wife was tortured by the husband and in-laws, in Sabzazar, the daughter-in-law was tortured by the in-laws.

The police say that the husband and father-in-law shaved the woman’s head in Greentown, the cases of all the incidents are registered, the accused will be arrested soon.