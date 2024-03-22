PRGMEA wants TEXPO 2024 in Lahore to make it successful

The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has raised the voice against the violation of procedure by TDAP to conduct TEXPO 2024, as the Authority has shifted this year’s event to Karachi. As per schedule this year’s event was to be held in Lahore because previous TEXPO 2023 was held in Karachi.

The PRGMEA Chairman (NZ) Ahmad Hanif has asked the authority to bring this mega event to the Punjab provincial capital, which is the major garment industrial hub, as the previous TEXPO exhibition of 2023 held in Karachi had witnessed a successful participation from Punjab, facilitating our esteemed members in engaging with potential buyers and showcasing their products to a global audience.

In a letter, written simultaneously to TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Commerce Secretary Capt (r) Khurram Agha, PRGMEA North Zone chairman Ahmad Hanif requested the government to organize this year’s TEXPO 2024 in Lahore because of its significance to attract the international buyers.

The regional chairman also appreciated the role of TDAP in boosting industrial activities in the region and hoped that the Authority would be in touch to increase cooperation in this regard. He said that PRGMEA north zone attaches great importance to its partnership with the TDAP as one of the largest government entity to collaborate and support the garment exporters in the country.

Ahmad Hanif observed that TEXPO Pakistan served as a significant platform for the value-added textile sector, attracting a large number of genuine and major buyers and delegations from key markets such as the USA, Europe, and China. “We believe that participating in TEXPO 2024 presents a valuable opportunity for our members to connect with the world buyers through both B2B and B2C interactions.

However, considering the importance of regional inclusivity and fair representation, we kindly request TDAP to consider organizing the 5th TEXPO 2024 in Lahore as per the rotation schedule.

He maintained that Lahore, being a major textile hub, offers an ideal setting for hosting such a prestigious event. Moreover, holding TEXPO in this city of textile hub will ensure broader participation from both the manufacturers as well as the exporters across the country, promoting inclusivity and equitable opportunities for all stakeholders.

“We believe that organizing TEXPO 2024 in Lahore will not only benefit the textile industry but also contribute to the overall economic growth and development of the region. We trust that TDAP will give due consideration to our request and take necessary actions to accommodate the rotation of TEXPO to the Punjab provincial capital,” he concluded. He hoped for a favourable response and the continued success of TEXPO Pakistan in future.