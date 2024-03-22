Wright stuff rescues USA in Nations League win over Jamaica

Haji Wright was the hero once more as the United States defeated Jamaica 3-1 in extra-time to reach the final of the CONCACAF Nations League in Texas on Thursday.

US striker Wright — who scored an injury time winner for Coventry City in an upset English FA Cup win over Wolves on Saturday — scored twice in extra-time to seal a hard-fought victory for the defending champions at the AT&T Stadium.

Wright had only been drafted into the US squad by coach Gregg Berhalter on Sunday after Norwich City forward Josh Sargent was a late withdrawal with an ankle injury.

However the 25-year-old from Los Angeles delivered a crucial match-winning cameo after coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute for Timothy Weah.

Wright tucked away his first goal on 96 minutes, latching on to deft pass from fellow substitute Gio Reyna to shoot low past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The American striker then gathered another superb assist from Reyna to notch his second in the 109th minute and make it 3-1 and seal victory. “Grit and determination — it wasn’t a good start for us at the beginning of the game, but we found our way back and then came away with a two-goal lead at the end,” said Wright.