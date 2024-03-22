Alizeh Shah under fire over her K-pop inspired look

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah has been under fire once again over her new look, inspired by K-pop celebrities.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Alizeh Shah ended her month-long hiatus from a social site, debuting an all-new K-pop-inspired look. Her thick blunt bangs, doe eyes, long fluttery lashes and glass-like skin, exuded major Korean beauty vibes and reminded fans of BLACKPINK star Lisa.

The three-picture gallery captioned simply with an ice cream emoji, was liked by thousands of her followers, however, Shah kept the comments turned off on her post.

The pictures were quick to grab the attention of social users and went viral across showbiz pages, drawing mixed reactions from social users.

Reacting to her photos, a social user wrote, “What happened to her, she lost her individuality to look Common like every other K- Celebrity,” while another remarked, “When you order Korean doll from daraz.”

“She ruined her natural beauty,” one more opined. “Plastic beauty. I don’t understand why people try to make themselves beautiful by selling god given beauty,” a fourth noted.

Later, Shah reacted to all the criticism via a cryptic note on her Instagram stories, which read, “Tum karo – inspired look. Hum karayn to copy??? Bhaee waah”

Alizeh Shah enjoys immense popularity on social media as well as in the real world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.