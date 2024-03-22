MPA Uzmar Kardar’s jewels stolen from swimming pool

PML-N MPA Uzmar Kardar claimed that her jewellery set worth Rs500,000 has been stolen from a swimming pool in Lahore.

Uzma Kardar said the jewels were taken away from her purse placed near the swimming pool at Model Town Club. She suspected that two club instructors and other employees may have stolen them. According to police, Uzma Kardar after Punjab Assembly session reached Model Town Club for swimming. During swimming, her gold items worth Rs500,000 were stolen from her bag. Police further said the PML-N leader has pointed a finger at instructors and other staff. Police after registration of theft case started further investigation into the case.