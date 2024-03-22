Two more brave soldiers embrace Shahadat

On 21 March 2024, a vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District. According to a statement issued by ISPR, resultantly, two brave sons of soil, Naib Subedar Yasir Shakeel (Age: 38 years, resident of District Kohat) and Sepoy Tahir Naveed (Age: 34 years, resident of District Kohat) embraced Shahadat. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve. Moreover, the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to Justice.