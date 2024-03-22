CM rolls up sleeves for better service delivery

“Socio-economic data of the entire population of Punjab will be collected through Socio Economic Registry Programme for effective planning of various Government initiatives,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while presiding over a review meeting on proposed road map of Chief Minister’s Initiatives with the support of Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UK. She added,” Emphasis must be on monitoring of service delivery and good governance to ensure public welfare.”

The Chief Minister agreed on fostering cooperation with FCDO, UK in health, education, solid waste management, climate change, provision of clean drinking water, increase in revenue generation and other sectors to provide efficient services to people. Madam Chief Minister noted,” Steps are needed to increase local government revenue by 50%.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted,” None of the rural health centers are satisfactory. Therefore, we are bringing mobile health units and clinics on the wheels programme.” Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” We are bringing effective and sustainable waste management system for the entire province, because the province does not have a proper garbage collection system and lacks landfill sites. Villages have been neglected especially in this sector.”

Madam Chief Minister also emphasised on the need for working on quality of education and training of teachers. She was briefed that by 2018, electricity, clean water, washroom facilities were provided in many schools. They also assured their support in increasing the production of wheat, corn and sugarcane.

The Chief Minister welcomed the delegation of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, UK and appreciated their commitment for sustainable initiatives. She said,” It is a pleasure working with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. “Madam Chief Minister noted,” With the support of FCDO, there will be significant improvement in education and health sector.” She appointed Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb her focal person for the purpose, and vowed to restructure PMU for better coordination and follow up. She highlighted,” If there is a proper monitoring system, the desired results of the projects will be achieved.”

The Chief Minister said,” Government is also taking steps for environmental protection, as there is a great need to work on smog and the improvement of air quality, especially in the urban areas.” She added,” Environmental protection and increase in revenue are other areas that need a lot of improvement.” Madam Chief Minister said,” We are working on short term, medium term and long term development projects.” She agreed to work together to increase enrolment of children in schools, improve quality of education and infrastructure.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz presided over a meeting to review mapping of the industrial areas in which it has been principally decided to establish Punjab Economic Corridor Development Authority. CM directed to undertake mapping according to the international industrial demand. CM ordered adopting a comprehensive course of action in collaboration with TEVTA, Industry, Board of Investment, PSIC, Urban Unit and other Institutions. A briefing was given about the small, medium and big industries during the meeting and proposals were also submitted for their development. Nawaz was directed to increase the proportion of women workers in the job sector. Complete mapping and data of industry in every division including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi.

The CM directed to make the environment safe and integral part of every industry and sought a comprehensive plan for the promotion of industries in the province. Maryam Nawaz directed to formulate a plan keeping in view the development of exports and re-ended industries along with the international market. The proposal to undertake zoning of the industrial corridor was discussed during the meeting. The proposal to undertake development of the labour force, job training and new projects for professional and skilled development was also reviewed and approval for the rehabilitation of the Cutlery Institute in Wazirabad was granted.

The proposal to establish an industrial business complex and expo centre for the marketing of items near the cities along with the upgradation of the industrial infrastructure and establishing new infrastructure was reviewed during the meeting. The proposal to provide cutting, sizing and polishing facilities of marble and gym stone industry along with establishing a special economic zone on the western route of CPEC in the area of Fateh Jhang was reviewed during the meeting. CM stated “Besides development of industrial corridors, transport and roads are highly essential. A large foreign exchange can be earned by giving facility to the industry and its development.” CM directed to constitute a value chain based infrastructure for the distribution, production, logistics and marketing along with paying a special attention on the construction of enter city roads and farm to market roads. Maryam Nawaz appreciated the proposal to establish a design, standards and testing institute adding that with the establishment of this institute the institute will be provided testing facility at the national level instead of international level. The Urban Unit department gave a briefing to the CM about the industry mapping. It was informed that 10 lakh labour force is working in the manufacturing industry in Punjab. There is only 1 percent large industry in Punjab and the textile sector is the biggest as it has 11258 units.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has decided to constitute a Sports Advisory Council in which foreigner players and students would be its members. CM has also decided to reconstitute Punjab Sports Board and directed to avail the services of national and international coaches for the promotion of sports and training.