Gwadar Attack

There’s no escaping the outrageous consequences of fighting a battle against militancy. Multiple blasts rocked the coastal strip on Wednesday when armed assailants forcibly entered Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire on the security personnel. While a large contingent of armed forces was quick to respond, successfully thwarting the attack, killing as many as eight terrorists and recovering a large cache of weaponry, the very fact that a separatist organisation sensed the impunity to tear through a heavily guarded installation speaks volumes about how the worst might not be over. Not yet.

In the broader context of militancy in Pakistan, the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority holds immense significance. Gwadar, a crucial port city often touted as the crown jewel of the game-changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor framework, has been a target for militants aiming to disrupt the economic activities in the region. However, we cannot continue to proceed with business as usual until these proscribed outfits are fully neutralised. Despite efforts to enhance security protocols, militant groups continue to find ways to launch attacks, posing a threat to the stability and progress of the region. Much, much sooner than it is ready for, the civilian administration would have to pull the proverbial bull by its horns and reevaluate and strengthen security strategies so that a handful of estranged individuals cannot send shockwaves across the nation, eating away the goodwill and any initiatives that have the potential to help the economy.

Just as had happened after the notorious attack on Pearl Continental Hotel a few years earlier, the situation screams for an immediate and comprehensive introspection. crucial points regarding the critical nature of the situation. It is essential to address security lapses and intelligence failures; and implement corrective measures to prevent such incidents. The so-called nexus between these separatist movements and intelligence agencies of hostile countries should also be investigated thoroughly with details brought out into the open to seek assistance from global peacemaking organisations. That the fight against militancy requires a multi-faceted approach is an open secret, which needs the support of robust security measures, intelligence sharing, and international cooperation. Meanwhile, odds might appear more promising if the state dedicates itself to the socioeconomic development of areas deemed breeding grounds for such militant groups. By successfully removing the foundation of their grievances, we would not only break the camel’s back but finally achieve lasting peace in Balochistan. *