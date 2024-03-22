India’s Citizenship Amendment Act

India is known as one the biggest democracy in the world and a secular state, which has been on the verge of losing both status under the blatant rule of the Modi-led BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government. Modi’s extremist views and policies have hit hard to the status of India’s secularity. The decade rule of the BJP government has brought innumerable painful actions against minorities, specifically against Muslims of the country. From Manipur’s conflict between the Meitei people and the Kuki-zo tribal community to legalizing the persecution of Muslims emotions by demolishing Mosques, BJP’s rule would be recorded as extremely painful for minorities of India in history. The Citizenship Amendments Act passed in 2019 is another sword on Muslims particularly by the Modi-led government. As it calls for granting Indian citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. All members of minorities except Muslims would get citizenship in India if they were being persecuted in mentioned countries before 2014. Though the law was passed in 2019, it has been ratified now before the month of the general election which is scheduled in April, which has been widely criticized as a strategy of Modi’s BJP for gaining more votes from the Hindu majority.

Undoubtedly, such stingy policies and political collusion of the BJP’s government have tarnished India’s secular image widely across the world. Modi is exploiting the religious sentiments for his political gain but creating a huge chasm between the communities and it would lead to communal conflicts and disharmony among the multi-faith communities in India. Those who have been living for a long time with harmony would lose that friendly relations only for the sake of Modi’s political gain of getting votes for his upcoming election. India’s mindful people should think about it, and they should come forward to save India’s secularity.

However, the election is next month, and Congress-led opposition parties have also reported a lack of interest against Modi’s extremist policies. Handful protests and statements have been seen by the opposition parties against Modi’s one-sided policies and actions. The communist party of India (Marxist) has only been outspoken against this controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The communist party of India rules the Southern State of Kerala. It called for a state-wide protest against the Act.

Undoubtedly, BJP’s government has flatly gained wider fame among the Hindu extremists. Moreover, the extremists have reportedly been left unpunished for their criminal actions of degrading and humiliating their fellow citizens of minorities. Such patronage by the administration of BJP’s government has created huge fear among the minorities in India.

Moreover, internationally India has also not been condemned strictly due to its strategic location and geo-political conditions. The USA, however, condemned the Citizenship Amendment Act, it has been moderately asking for fostering conditions in India for minorities to the Modi government. Considering India as a counterweight against China, the US cautiously extends its criticism against India for its persecution of minorities.

The in question Act would mar the condition of Muslims, particularly those who came from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in August 2021. The extremist BJP’s policies have already spoiled and contracted the situation for Indian Muslims. Such hard and sabre-rattling policies would undoubtedly create more room for fanatics to exploit the marginalized communities in India.

Considering the harmful consequences of the Citizenship Amendment Act, India’s opposition parties should play an effective role in countering this disadvantageous Act and against Modi’s extremist policies. Opposition parties have a mandate and greater say in the Rajya Sabha (Council of the states) and Lok Sabha (House of the people). Besides, the UNO should also play its role strictly and ask India to protect and respect its minority rights.

On the other hand, the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) must come ahead for the protection of Muslim rights and combating Islam phobia policies, particularly in India and other Western countries. India’s liberal spirit must be rehabilitated and for this Indian intelligentsia, civil society, writers and religious scholars should play their due role in protecting the rights of minorities and saving the genuine spirit of India’s constitutional secular soul particularly.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at kazimlaghari@gmail.com