Two killed, 22 injured in DI Khan attack

At least two people were killed and 22 others were injured when a car bomb exploded in the DI Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The incident took place near the Hathala police station of the district. Soon after the incident, a large contingent of security forces cordoned off the area and started an initial investigation. The casualties were shifted to a nearby CMH hospital.

Police officials said the car bomb targeted vehicles travelling between Tank and DI Khan. There was no information regarding which force the vehicles belonged to.

The bomb disposal squad also initiated an investigation to determine the quantity and type of explosives used in the attack.

Separately, Security forces killed a terrorists and injured two others during an intelligence-based operation in the Panjgur district of Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The killed militant was identified as Chakar Liaquat.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly terrorist Chakar Liaquat was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured,” said the military’s media wing.

The ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists and further stated that he was “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.”. “Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” said the ISPR.