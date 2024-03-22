Polio virus ‘found’ in five cities

Polio virus has been found in sewerage of the major cities of Pakistan, citing National Institute of Health (NIH) sources. According to a technical report of polio-positive sewerage samples compiled by the NIH, the virus of crippling disease was found in nine sewerage samples of five cities of Pakistan including, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Chaman and Mastung.

The samples were taken from February 21 to 27 and tested positive for the wild polio virus. Sources quoting the NIH report said that the polio virus was found in the sewerage of Karachi South and Korangi.

In Peshawar, the virus was detected in the sewerage of Peshawar’s Shaheen Muslim Town, while in Quetta, the virus was found in the sewerage of Sir Pul, Taosabad. It is to be noted that Pakistan has reported two polio virus cases this year so far. On March 16, sources said that Pakistan had decided to launch a special three-day anti-polio drive.

The virus was found in the sewerage of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan’s big cities. The anti-polio drive will be carried out in 26 districts to immunize 8.2 million children under the age of five years. 11 districts of Balochistan, 8 of Sindh and seven of Punjab will witness the anti-polio drive.